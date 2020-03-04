Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at $4,208,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 271.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 425,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,883,000 after purchasing an additional 799,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $20.95 earnings per share. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial began coverage on Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.