Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). AC Immune posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AC Immune.

Several brokerages have commented on ACIU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 173,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97,217 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,638,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $471.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.74. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

