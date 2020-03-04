Zacks: Analysts Expect Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra Energy’s earnings. Vistra Energy posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vistra Energy.

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. Vistra Energy has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

