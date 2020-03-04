Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford Sells 46,300 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 46,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,451,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Z stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,461,000 after buying an additional 1,912,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,982,000. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,628,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6,014.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 320,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 314,941 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

