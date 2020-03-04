Zlatko Todorcevski Purchases 25,000 Shares of Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SGR) Stock

Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SGR) insider Zlatko Todorcevski bought 25,000 shares of Star Entertainment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.75 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of A$93,750.00 ($66,489.36).

Shares of ASX:SGR opened at A$3.60 ($2.55) on Wednesday. Star Entertainment Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$3.56 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.93 ($3.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.38. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Star Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.99%.

Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited, an integrated resort company, provides gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney casino, which includes hotels, apartment complex, restaurants, and bars; The Star Gold Coast casino, which consists of hotel, theatre, restaurants, and bars; and Treasury casino in Brisbane that comprises hotel, restaurants, and bars.

