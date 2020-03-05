10,000 Shares in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 26.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $91.90. 13,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.33. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $111.56. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $825,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,907 shares of company stock worth $16,311,617. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

