10x Genomics’ Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 10th (NYSE:TXG)

10x Genomics’ (NYSE:TXG) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 10th. 10x Genomics had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $390,000,000 based on an initial share price of $39.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages have commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:TXG opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.09. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.40) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,157,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

