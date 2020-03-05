10x Genomics’ Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:TXG)

10x Genomics’ (NYSE:TXG) lock-up period will expire on Friday, March 6th. 10x Genomics had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $390,000,000 based on an initial share price of $39.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

10x Genomics stock opened at $77.42 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $108.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.09.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

