110,167 Shares in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Telephone & Data Systems makes up about 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.10% of Telephone & Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,029,000 after buying an additional 227,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 188.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 207,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after buying an additional 199,501 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1,077.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 192,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 770,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.00. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 64.08%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

