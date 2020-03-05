13,833 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,585,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 324,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 515,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,470. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.19 and a 52 week high of $81.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.