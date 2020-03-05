$17.93 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to announce $17.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $18.85 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $13.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $75.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $81.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.69 million, with estimates ranging from $70.60 million to $98.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,368. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.39 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after acquiring an additional 342,613 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,690 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.