17,711 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,529 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,375,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,423. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

