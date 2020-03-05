$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to announce sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.54.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $8.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.19. 2,104,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.37 and its 200-day moving average is $144.13. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $161.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

