24,517 Shares in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PJT Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PJT Partners by 5,476.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $196,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PJT traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 169,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.13. PJT Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $248.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on PJT shares. ValuEngine cut PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

