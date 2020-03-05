276,921 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 276,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VCU Investment Management Co raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6,717.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 168,265 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 173,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 181,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 34,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,908,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,317,270. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.