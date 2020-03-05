3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Acquires 14 Shares

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 14 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,088 ($14.31) per share, with a total value of £152.32 ($200.37).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, Julia Wilson acquired 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,110 ($14.60) per share, with a total value of £144.30 ($189.82).

On Friday, January 3rd, Julia Wilson purchased 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,106 ($14.55) per share, with a total value of £154.84 ($203.68).

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,026.50 ($13.50) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. 3i Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64). The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,101.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Barclays upped their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.71) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised 3i Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.