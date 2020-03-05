$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to announce $4.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the highest is $4.58 billion. Westrock reported sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year sales of $18.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Westrock stock traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $31.26. 3,363,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,052. Westrock has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,499 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

