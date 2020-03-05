$4.72 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report $4.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $730,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 546.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $33.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 million to $73.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $183.66 million, with estimates ranging from $91.13 million to $360.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,308. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,147,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710,147 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 549,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,024,000 after buying an additional 41,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,082,000 after buying an additional 61,955 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPMC stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 571,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,527. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

