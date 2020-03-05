5,473 Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 70,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in American Tower by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,766. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.08.

AMT stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.97. The stock had a trading volume of 178,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $258.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.29 and a 200 day moving average of $226.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

