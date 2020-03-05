6,417 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of 3M by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,774,000 after acquiring an additional 511,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in 3M by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 3M by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after purchasing an additional 423,772 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,008,000 after buying an additional 260,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.50. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.