$72.50 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will post $72.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.20 million to $72.79 million. AppFolio reported sales of $57.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $319.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.30 million to $320.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $391.90 million, with estimates ranging from $390.30 million to $393.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.61 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.47. 198,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,106. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

