ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 19 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 22.05.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

