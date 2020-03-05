AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Director Edward J. Rapp Buys 2,875 Shares

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,686,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,149. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

