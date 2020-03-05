AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.3% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,686,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,149. The company has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

