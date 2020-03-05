Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) versus ZaZa Energy (NASDAQ:ZAZA) Financial Comparison

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and ZaZa Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $149.17 million 0.24 $57.82 million $0.18 1.19 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Abraxas Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abraxas Petroleum and ZaZa Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 0 3 0 0 2.00 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abraxas Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.38%. Given Abraxas Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abraxas Petroleum is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum 43.17% 9.26% 3.45% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

