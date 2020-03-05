Adele Louise Pentland Sells 92,700 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adele Louise Pentland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.42.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paypal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after buying an additional 124,105 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

