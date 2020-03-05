AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.25

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and traded as high as $26.00. AFC Energy shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 3,226,525 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 million and a P/E ratio of -24.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cranleigh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.