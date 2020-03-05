AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.58. 5,574,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,352. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

