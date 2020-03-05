Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.07.

Shares of AD opened at C$18.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $701.52 million and a P/E ratio of 9.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alaris Royalty has a 1 year low of C$17.29 and a 1 year high of C$23.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from Alaris Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

