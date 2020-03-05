Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,811 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.27% of Allstate worth $96,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allstate by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after purchasing an additional 474,294 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4,558.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after acquiring an additional 350,761 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,900,000 after acquiring an additional 308,356 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,478,000 after acquiring an additional 269,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Allstate by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 419,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 207,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 218,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.02.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.