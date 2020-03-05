Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,629,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $66.84 on Thursday, hitting $1,314.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,488. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,457.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,319.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $903.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

