American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) EVP Lisa M. Barton Sells 11,130 Shares

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AEP traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,279,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,790. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 43.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 204,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 53.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.21.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

