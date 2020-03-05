American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $146.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Express traded as low as $107.00 and last traded at $108.01, approximately 9,277,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 3,914,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.87.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.31.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

