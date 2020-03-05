American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.65 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.33-0.37 EPS.

AOBC traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 40,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $585.28 million, a P/E ratio of 173.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.07. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

