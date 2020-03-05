American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.33-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.32 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ AOBC traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $10.44. 40,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.28 million, a P/E ratio of 174.00 and a beta of 0.36.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

