American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) is Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. FMR LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after buying an additional 491,590 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,095,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,658,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $139.36. 1,213,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,117. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day moving average is $125.17. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $141.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

