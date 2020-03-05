Analyzing Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 14.45% 6.42% 0.60% Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Northeast Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $250.44 million 2.54 $36.19 million $1.08 16.44 Northeast Community Bancorp $50.19 million 2.81 $13.03 million N/A N/A

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.39%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans and leases; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non-Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 29 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include multi-family, mixed-use, and non-residential real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction loans; consumer loans; passbook, term, small business administration, and cooperative building loans; and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers various ATM/debit, credit, and gift cards; and investment advisory and financial planning, direct and remote deposit, wire transfer, automated clearing house, credit card merchant, coin and currency, and cash management services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates four full-service branches in New York; three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and a loan production office in New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC.

