Analyzing ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and Alliance Data Systems (OTCMKTS:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ITEX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Alliance Data Systems pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliance Data Systems has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 5.57% 42.99% 2.91% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alliance Data Systems and ITEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 0 11 7 0 2.39 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus target price of $141.73, indicating a potential upside of 75.65%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than ITEX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and ITEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $5.58 billion 0.69 $310.90 million $16.39 4.92 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats ITEX on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. It also focuses on facilitating and managing interactions between its clients and their customers through various consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

