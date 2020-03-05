Analyzing Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Oxbridge Re (NYSE:OXBR)

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercury General and Oxbridge Re’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.97 billion 0.61 $320.09 million $2.60 16.87 Oxbridge Re $3.81 million 2.06 -$5.75 million N/A N/A

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury General and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 8.06% 8.13% 2.50% Oxbridge Re -292.28% -82.68% -65.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Mercury General shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mercury General and Oxbridge Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercury General currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.03%. Given Mercury General’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercury General is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Summary

Mercury General beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.