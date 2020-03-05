Analyzing Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) & LYFT (OTCMKTS:LYFT)

Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) and LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and LYFT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A LYFT -71.96% -167.96% -42.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and LYFT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LYFT $3.62 billion 3.32 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -4.07

Prism Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LYFT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prism Technologies Group and LYFT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LYFT 1 9 31 0 2.73

LYFT has a consensus target price of $65.25, indicating a potential upside of 62.02%. Given LYFT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LYFT is more favorable than Prism Technologies Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of LYFT shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prism Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Prism Technologies Group

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

