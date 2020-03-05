Analyzing SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) & Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SciPlay and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 2 2 9 0 2.54 Five9 1 4 12 0 2.65

SciPlay currently has a consensus price target of $15.15, indicating a potential upside of 59.77%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $80.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.39%. Given SciPlay’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Five9.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay N/A N/A N/A Five9 -1.39% 6.18% 2.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and Five9’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million 2.57 $32.40 million $1.53 6.20 Five9 $328.01 million 13.74 -$4.55 million $0.12 609.92

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Five9. SciPlay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SciPlay beats Five9 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

