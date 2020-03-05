Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ANPC) Quiet Period To End on March 10th

Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s (NASDAQ:ANPC) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 10th. Anpac Bio-Medical Science had issued 1,333,360 shares in its initial public offering on January 30th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,320 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Anpac Bio-Medical Science has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

