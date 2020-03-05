Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given News Impact Score of -1.61

News coverage about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a coverage optimism score of -1.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Apple’s analysis:

AAPL stock opened at $302.74 on Thursday. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,265.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.80.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

