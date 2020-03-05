Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.56. The company had a trading volume of 559,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,115. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,576,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,360,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,507,000 after acquiring an additional 255,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $44,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

