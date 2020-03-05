ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $93.89

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and traded as high as $95.02. ARKEMA/S shares last traded at $92.12, with a volume of 22,717 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut ARKEMA/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47.

About ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

