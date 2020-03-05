Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit traded as high as C$13.17 and last traded at C$13.12, with a volume of 416913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.12.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AX.UN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 26.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.13.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.