Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

ASNA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 320,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. Ascena Retail Group has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 511,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter worth $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ascena Retail Group by 8,036.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

