Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) vs. US Gold (OTCMKTS:USAU) Financial Review

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -1,709.52% -2.03% -1.93% US Gold N/A -89.18% -85.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and US Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $40,000.00 301.64 -$2.55 million N/A N/A US Gold N/A N/A -$8.05 million ($0.44) -1.59

Avalon Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than US Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avalon Advanced Materials and US Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

US Gold has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 285.93%. Given US Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

US Gold beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises 5 contiguous mining leases covering an area of 10,449 acres and 3 claims covering an area of 4,597 acres located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 2,869 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario; and the East Kemptville Tin-Indium project located northeast of Yarmouth in Yarmouth County, southwestern Nova Scotia. It also owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

