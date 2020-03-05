Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 29,081 Shares

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $2,336,076.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,436,937.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AAXN stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.17. 816,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,283. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $90.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7,517.00, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

