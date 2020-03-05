Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) President Luke Larson Sells 15,775 Shares

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) President Luke Larson sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,267,521.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 76,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Luke Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $731,924.48.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 816,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,283. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,517.00, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

